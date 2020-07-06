January 4, 1960 - June 26, 2020 Graveside service for Lorinza Black, Jr., 60, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Kenneth Black will officiate. Mr. Black, who passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born January 4, 1960 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Black will be Monday, July 6, 2020, from 4:00 pm 6:00 pm. He leaves to cherish his memories: his siblings, Barbara Howard of Fairfield, OH, Ella (Rex) Huffman, Pat (Fred) Bennett, Jerome "Tarzan" (Christine) Black all of Auburn, AL, Reverend Kenneth (LaShawn) Black, Melvin Black of Chattanooga, TN, Diane (Lester) Whitlow, Rita Thomas and Spencer Black all of Opelika, AL; three aunts, Dorothy Knight of Dadeville, AL, Mary Card of Opelika, AL and Lois Black of Chattanooga, TN; two uncles, Claude Knight and Elder (Doris) Knight both of Opelika, AL; two sisters-in-law, Johnnie P. Knight and Melissa Black both of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
