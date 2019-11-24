February 1, 1938 - November 14, 2019 Larry Noble Black of Opelika, Alabama died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama after an extended illness. Mr. Black was born February 1, 1938 in Phenix City, Alabama to Exton Black and Henrietta Grimes Black. After moving to Opelika in 1953, he graduated from Clift High School in 1956 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army ASA from 1956-1959 as an intelligence specialist in West Germany. He met his wife of fifty-nine years during his military service in her home of London, England. After his military service, Mr. Black was employed at Opelika Foundry Co. and Robinson Foundry, Inc. for more than thirty years as the plant manager until his retirement. He and Muriel Nella Sillis Black would have celebrated their sixtieth anniversary on November 22, 2019. Mr. Black was preceded in death by his parents, Exton Black and Henrietta Grimes Black and by his grandson, Kent Noble Black. He is survived by his sisters, Glenda Black Allen (Ned) and Vickey Black McLain (Randy) all of Inverness, Florida. He is also survived by his wife, Muriel Black and sons Robert Black (Dina), Reid Black, and Russell Black (Gwen) all of Opelika, Alabama. His grandchildren include Ashley Black Beasley (Bret), Alexander Black (Savannah), William Black (Tatum) and Tristan Black. His great-grandchildren include Payton and Parker Beasley and Exton and Gibson Black. He was lovingly known to family and close friends as "Pop" and "Knobby." Mr. Black requested a private family memorial service and that his ashes be spread over his beloved Gentle Breeze Farm in Opelika. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lee County Humane Society at www.leecountyhumane.org. Mr. Black was a lifelong dog lover and rescued several dogs from this animal shelter.
