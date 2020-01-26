Dorothy Virginia Elder (Gigi) Blalock August 21, 1923 - January 23, 2020 Dorothy Virginia Elder (Gigi) Blalock died peacefully at her home in Auburn on January 23, 2020. Gigi was born on August 21,1923, in Macon, Georgia, and had resided in Auburn since 1990. She was an active member of Auburn United Methodist Church, and taught the Open Hands Sunday School Class for many years. Gigi taught Sunday School classes and Bible Study classes, and encouraged others in their faith since she was in her early twenties, and continued in that ministry until just three years ago when she was unable to do so due to her failing health. After the sudden death of her husband in 1989, she felt the need to minister to widows and to help them manage their loss. For twenty-five years, she served as a volunteer in the surgical unit waiting room at East Alabama Medical Center. Her passion in life, and her greatest joy, was to selflessly serve and minister to her family, friends, and others. Gigi was predeceased by her parents, husband Harvey, daughter Diane, son Alan, and brother Charles. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Billy Cleveland, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Linda, sister Jackie, and sister-in-law Virginia Lee. Her family is grateful for the faithfulness of Joann Norman, R.N., and the care given by her and other caregivers. A celebration of her life is set for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, at Auburn United Methodist Church. Memorial Contributions to Auburn United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 3135, Auburn, AL 36831, or a charity of choice will be sincerely appreciated.
Blalock, Dorothy Virginia Elder
