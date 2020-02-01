July 5, 1935 - January 30, 2020 Gerald Eugene Blankenship (Gene), age 84, passed away on Thursday, January 30 at his home in Auburn surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Baptist Church, Auburn, Alabama from 1:00 to 2:00 pm in the sanctuary on Monday, February 3rd with the funeral following at 2:00 pm with Rev. Al Jackson and Rev. Cliff Knight officiating. Graveside services will immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery with John Dale Rector officiating. Gene was born on July 5, 1935 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Herbert and Arrie M. Blankenship. He graduated from Benjamin Russell High School in 1953 and began his career with the State of Alabama. He spent the last 37 years of his career with the State of Alabama Revenue Department where he was affectionately called "Mr. B". He was a faithful member of Lakeview Baptist Church where he served as treasurer for 27 years. He, also served as a deacon of the church and on The Lord's Supper Committee. He and his wife, Barbara served for over a decade on the Auxiliary for East Alabama Medical Center. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara of Auburn, two daughters, Karen Mills (Van) of Baxley, GA and Kathy Harrell (Allen) of Atlanta, GA, three grandchildren Erin Mills of New York City, NY, Scot Shepherd (Bridgett) of Buford, GA, and Matthew Mills of Baxley, Ga as well as four great-grandchildren, Hayden, Liam, Nixon and Margot Shepherd of Buford, GA. Also, surviving are a special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Belinda and Wayne Daugherty of Dadeville, Alabama as well as numerous nieces and nephews who have a special place in our hearts. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to The Lakeview Baptist Church Benevolence Fund. 1600 E. Glenn Avenue, Auburn, AL 36830.
Blankenship, Gerald Eugene "Gene"
To send flowers to the family of Gerald Blankenship, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 3
Funeral Service
Monday, February 3, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Lakeview Baptist Church
1600 E. Glenn Ave.
Auburn, AL 36830
1600 E. Glenn Ave.
Auburn, AL 36830
Guaranteed delivery before Gerald's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.