January 16, 1943 - December 26, 2019 David Blomquist, Jr., of Salem, Alabama was born to the late David and Charlotte Tremont Blomquist in Brooklyn, New York on January 16, 1943 and passed away at UAB Hospital on December 22, 2019. He was 76 years old. He was a Member of Living Waters Ministry Center. He served in Vietnam with the Marines then joined the United States Air Force and retired after 20 honorable years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Diane Blomquist. He is survived by his wife, Marie Blomquist; son, John Blomquist; five granddaughters, Amber Clark, Kayedina Gill, Tiffany Clark, Maegan Clark, Rachel Blomquist; six step-children, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and step-grandchildren. Graveside service will be held at Garden Hills Cemetery Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Brother, Mike McCormick officiating.
Blomquist, Jr., David
