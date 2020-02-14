August 11, 1936 - February 12, 2020 Nancy Elizabeth Bolt passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born August 11, 1936. Her parents, Betty and Roy Bolt and her brother, George Wilson King, preceded her in death. Nancy was a graduate of Auburn University School of Business and retired to Opelika in 1989 after 30 years of employment with AT&T. She was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she served until her health declined. Nancy (NaNa) loved her family beyond words. She is survived by sister-in-law, Joan King Dilworth (Jim), her nephew, Stephen Thomas King (Connie), niece, Stephanie King Hughes (Joseph), niece, Suzanne King Harris (Marc) and Great nephews: Austin Murphey (Karrah), Trip Owens (Faith), Eli and Cam Arwood, Great nieces, Rebecca and Amanda King, Jessica Murphey, and Anna Owens and Great-Great, nieces Katherine King, Selah Murphey, and Hattie Owens. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the Funeral Hour at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Earl Ballard officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.
