July 11, 1957 - March 20, 2020 Debra Mason Bolton passed away peacefully at EAMC in Opelika, AL on March 20, 2020 at the age of 62. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. William and Laura Mason of Auburn, AL and sibling, Patty Hill of Opelika, AL. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Selwyn M. Bolton; children Ashley Conway (Quin Edwards) of Auburn, AL; Brett (Sherree) Beckwith of Owensboro, KY; brother Bill (Stacey) Mason and children of Dallas, TX; aunt Mary Lou Cullom (Nancy Lowery) of Denton, TX; grandchildren Derrick Conway (Tori Simmons), Alicia Conway, Alaya Edwards, Alana Edwards, Skyla Edwards, Jayden Edwards, Quin Edwards, Jr., Logan Harper, Will Beckwith, Danielle Beckwith and one great-grandchild Dexter Conway. Debbie was born in Bradford, AK on July 11, 1957. She graduated from University of Tennessee with a Masters degree in Social Work in 1979. She retired from East Alabama Mental Health with 27 years of service. Her children remember her as a loving, caring, and supportive mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. She enjoyed traveling with her family and supporting her children and grandchildren's hobbies and sporting events. A private graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn, AL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made to Lee County Autism Resource and Advocacy.
