May 30, 1937 - September 27, 2019 Funeral services for Mrs. Nelda Dennis Boswell, 82, of Opelika, Alabama, will be held at the chapel of First Baptist Church of Opelika, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Burial will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika, Alabama. Nelda was born May 30, 1937, and passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond Edward and Nina Hines Nelson; her first husband O'Neal Dennis; her brothers Wendell and Christie Nelson; and her stepsons Gary Boswell and Kenny Wood. Nelda is survived by her husband Willie Gene Boswell; her son and daughter-in-law Danny and Ginger Dennis; her sisters Peggy (Billy) Thompson, Janice (Charles) Thomas, and Patti (Greg) Bowman; her brother Bruce Nelson; her stepsons Bobby (Phyllis) Boswell and Mark (Juanita) Boswell; seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. Nelda was known by all in her family as "Sister" regardless of the relationship. Her loves were her family, her yard, her home and service to others. She never met a person whose life wasn't touched by her in some way. In lieu of flowers, Nelda had requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
