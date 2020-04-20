May 27, 1932 - April 17, 2020 Willie Gene Boswell, 87, was born May 27, 1932, and passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. His family will have a private service on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Opelika in the Chapel he will be buried in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Onie Boswell, his first wife Bonnie (Wood) Boswell; his second wife Nelda (Dennis) Boswell; and his sons Dennis Boswell and Kenny Wood. Willie is survived by sons Bobby (Phyllis) Boswell of Newton Hamilton, PA, Mark (Juanita) Boswell of Tulsa, OK, and Danny (Ginger) Dennis of Opelika, AL; his sisters Edna Campbell and Ollie Braddock; his brother Roy Boswell; seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. Willie retired from the United States Army serving from 1950-1970, and the St. Johns School District in Florida as a school bus driver 1974-1994. He graduated from Baptist Bible College in Springfield Missouri 1973. He loved his family, his yard, home, and helping out anyone he could. In lieu of flowers, Willie had requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
