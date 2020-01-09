February 18, 1947 - January 7, 2020 Funeral services for Garry Bowen, age 72, of Opelika, will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Quattlebaum Funeral Chapel with Bro. Kenneth Wayne Bowen and Bro. Michael Newton officiating. Burial will follow at East Napoleon Church of Christ Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00-2:00 PM on Thursday, January 9 before services begin. Mr. Bowen passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at his residence. Survivors include: one stepdaughter, Wendy Sessions-Lucas of Auburn; two grandchildren, Ben Lucas and Abby Lucas; three sisters, Wilma Newton of Union City, GA, Joyce Gibson of Roanoke and Charlotte Wills of Eastaboga; and caregiver, Alice Bowen. Mr. Bowen was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Lurlene Fowler, Myrtle Lou Mitchell, Bonnell Keeble, and Glennis Rhodes; and two brothers, Lowell Bowen and John Bowen. Pallbearers will be Ronald Dewberry, Jon Chase, Michael Newton, Anthony Bowen, Joshua Cofield, Brian Cofield, Todd Cofield, and J. R. Bowen. A Woodland native, Mr. Bowen was born on February 18, 1947, the son of Arthur and Ethel Brown Bowen. He was a member of East Napoleon Church of Christ, a United States Army Vietnam Veteran, and worked as an accountant for JAG Trucking Co. Online condolences may be expressed at www.quattlebaumfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.