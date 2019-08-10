April 12, 1951 - August 7, 2019 Mr. John "Johnny" Bowling 68 of Valley, Alabama died Wednesday Aughst 7, 2019 in Lee County, Alabama. Johnny was born in Chambers County April 12, 1951 to the late Window Reginald Bowling and the late Margaret Cox Bowling, he was a retired engineer and was an Avid Auburn Fan, and was involved in drag racing, golf and fishing, Memorial services will be held Saturday August 10, 2019 at 1PM at the Rock Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. James Caulfield and the Rev. Benny Yates officiating. Visitation will be held at the church Saturday from 11AM until 1PM prior to the service. He is survived by 3 Children; John Bowling of LaFayette,Al., Sam Bowling of LaFayette, Al., Brittany Bowling of Charlotte, NC, Grandsons; Hunter Bowling, Christian Bowling, Granddaughter; Tinley Bowling, Brother In Law; Kenny Black of Valley, Al. He was preceded in death by his Parents and Sister Debbie Bowling Black On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com
