March 28, 1930 - March 14, 2020 Mary Palmer Bradberry, "Butch," age 89, formerly of Auburn, AL, passed away on March 14, 2020 of natural causes. Born March 28, 1930, Butch graduated Opelika High School in 1948 and Auburn University in 1952 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. There she met her future husband, George "Buck" Bradberry, at an Auburn pep rally, where Buck was an assistant football coach. A life-long artist, Butch was a painter, ceramicist, art educator, interior designer, and shop owner. Her creative spirit led her down many paths, blending her love of art with spirituality, music, travel, gardening, literature, and the life of dreams. A nurturing mother of unbounding love, she raised four children in her beloved Auburn, later retiring to Hendersonville, NC. There, her and Buck's home became the jumping off point for visiting kids, spouses, significant others, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. There too she hosted old friends, met new ones, and divided most days tending to her garden and painting in her studio. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, George L. "Buck" Bradberry; daughter, Julee Herbert (Ames) of Hillsborough, NC; sons, George Bradberry of Pigeon Forge, TN, Jim Bradberry (Amy) of Philadelphia, PA, and John Bradberry (Kristin) of Charlotte, NC; in addition to 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A celebration of Butch's life will be held in the future, plans forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte (NC) Region (hpccr.org) or the Hendersonville (NC) Rescue Mission (hendersonvillerescuemission.com). Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
