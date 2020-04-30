December 24, 1936 - April 27, 2020 Jerry Donald Bradford, born on December 24, 1936 in Lineville, AL passed away at Bethany House in Auburn, AL, Monday, April 27, 2020. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, there will be a private graveside service. Mr. Bradford lived an extraordinary life. A proud graduate of Lineville High School. After graduation he went on to become a Military Policeman in the United States Army. He later went to work at Uniroyal for over 30 years before retiring. Jerry was an avid gardener, musician, and poet. He enjoyed the great outdoors with his family going camping and fishing. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Bettie Jane Bradford, his parents James Hermit and Sue Elizabeth Bradford, his sister Jimmie Sue Darden and his stepdaughter Billie Whitlow Barnes. He is survived by his daughter Paula (Tommy) Gunn; two stepsons Gerald and David Whitlow; one brother-in-law Ed Darden, four grandchildren: Mason Gunn, Shelsie Leathers, Amber Stephan, and Julie Jenkins; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
