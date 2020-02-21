March 7, 1949 - February 15, 2020 Jack Brantley, Jr. of Opelika was born at Drake Infirmary in Auburn, Alabama on March 7, 1949 to Jack Brantley, Sr. and Ellen Belcher Brantley. Jack passed away at his home on February 15, 2020. He was 70 years old. Jack lived his whole life in Auburn and Opelika, Alabama. Jack loved and was devoted to his beloved family and friends. He graduated from Auburn High School, Class of '68. He then graduated from Southern Union Junior College in Wadley, Alabama afterwards he attended Auburn University for one and a half years where he studied business and criminal justice. Jack loved the friends he made and still kept up with them throughout his life. He took great pride and loved all the years he spent being a Police Officer in Auburn. He also took great pride in his jobs at Uniroyal, Diversified Products, Shape South and Briggs and Stratton. Jack loved meeting and talking to people and never met a stranger. Jack and Nancy's love of Auburn University Football was quickly passed on to their 4 grandchildren. Growing up in Auburn, Jack was a Member of Lakeview Baptist Church. After he and Nancy married, he moved his Membership to her church, Pepperell Baptist Church in Opelika. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Jack Brantley, Sr. in July of 1969 and his mother, Ellen Pate on August 31, 2015 and his step-father, George Pate on November 24, 2015, and his sister Betty Pierce on April 13, 2016. Aunts and uncles Floy Dyer of Louisiana, Doris Robinson of Opelika, Alabama, Bernice Ferguson of Decatur, Alabama, Wilson Belcher of Opelika, William (Bill) Belcher of West Palm Beach, Florida, Milton Leo Belcher of Auburn, Gordon Belcher of Opelika, and Florence Henderson of Manassas, Virginia. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy; son, Jason (Kristin) Brantley of Huntsville, Alabama; 4 grandchildren, Josh of Birmingham, Alabama, and Jake, Addie, Peyton all of Huntsville, Alabama; sisters, Mary Eder (Tony), Lisa Tomlinson (David); brother, Richard Brantley (Jeanne) 3 nieces, Toni, Ginny, and Tamra; 5 nephews, Clanton, Gary, John, Scott, and Ricky and their families. he is also survived by their sweet and very energetic fur baby, a Min Pin named Lillie. Nancy, Jason, Kristin, and Jack's sister Mary, along with the whole family wish to express sincere appreciation to everyone at the Opelika Police Department, Opelika Fire Department, and to the 911 Operators and Paramedics. Sincere appreciation to Opelika Police Officer, Lamar Baker who spent time and talked with Nancy and who reached out to their friends and family who immediately came to their home to be with Nancy until Jason and Kristin could arrive from Huntsville. Special appreciation to Reverend Thad Endicott for being here and spending time with Nancy on Saturday. A special thanks to Opelika Police Officer Chase Higgins who was the last to leave after spending time with and talking with Nancy. Sincere thanks also to Coroner, Bill Harris and to Frederick-Dean Funeral Home for spending time and talking with Nancy. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Thad Endicott. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.
