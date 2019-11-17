August 27, 1940 - November 13, 2019 Leonard (Len) McCoy Brasher age 79 of Opelika, Al 36801 a long time fisherman and an avid Opelika Bulldog and for sure a lifelong Alabama fan, was caught up by the Fisher of Men on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Leonard was born in Brighton, Al on August 27, 1940. He was the middle son of Spencer McCoy Brasher and Elsie C. Brasher. Leonard grew up in Lipscomb, Al. He graduated from Jones Valley High School in 1958 having attended 12 years of school without ever missing a day. He worked for some 14 years for Coca-Cola in B'ham where he was awarded Distinguished Salesman of the Year for 1975. He also worked in sales for Budweiser for 7 years after leaving Coca-Cola. Following his time with Budweiser, he moved to Tallahasse, Florida where he lived on Lake Miccosukee and guided out of the Holiday Inn for several years and also worked for Hill-Brooks Coffee. In the early 80's Leonard moved to Houston, Texas where he continued to work in the Coffee Service Business. In 1989, shortly after the loss of his father, he returned to Alabama and came to Opelika where his mom and two brothers resided. In Opelika he met his parent's neighbor, a young single mom with 3 boys, fell in love with her and asked for her hand in marriage. They were married on February 12, 1990 and Leonard became an Opelikan by choice. The memories of the past almost thirty years are many and precious as Leonard and Louise watch her boys grow to manhood and Len by the Grace of God was able to reconnect and renew relationships with his 3 sons and the many childhood friends he left behind in Lipscomb. For some 17 years he worked and supported the OHS Spirit of the South Marching Band and the Opelika Sports Booster Club. On Friday evenings he would also be found with his very special friend, Michael Melnick, working the back gate at Bulldog Stadium. For the past several years he has dealt with numerous health issues that slowed this full of energy guy down. These past six months he has eluded the Fisher of Men and let go of the line a number of times but Praise the Lord, the Fisher of Men never gives up and as of this past Wednesday Leonard Brasher is home with the Lord. Survivors include his wife, Louise Story Brasher, his 3 sons Leslie Brasher Agro of South Carolina, Christopher Layne Brasher of Tennessee, and Nikolas Len Brasher of Texas, his 3 bonus sons Kip Walker, Kris Walker (Tori), Kurt Walker (Heather), grandchildren Ashley Shannon Agro, Leslie Bryan Agro, Sawyer Thomas Agro, Corbett Walker, Jaeden Walker, Rylee Walker, Brena Walker, Maggie Walker, Mary Louise Walker, Samuel Walker, Thomas Walker. He was preceded in death by his mom, his dad and his 2 brothers, Leland and L.J. Papa Len, we loved you but God loved you more. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral home and Crematory directing.
