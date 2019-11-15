August 27, 1940 - November 13, 2019 Mr. Leonard McCoy Brasher, 79, of Opelika passed away November 13th at Dadeville Health Care Center. Mr. Brasher's funeral service will be 2:00pm, Sunday, November 17th, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory, with visitation 6:30pm until 8:30pm, Saturday, November 16th. Burial will be in Garden Hills Cemetery. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.

