July 15, 1951 - January 13, 2020 Timothy Edward Braswell went to be with the Lord on January 13, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1951 to Edward and Sara Braswell. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jennifer Sherwood Braswell; his son Kent (Paige) Braswell; his parents Edward and Sara Braswell; his siblings Alan (Donna) Braswell, Emily (Rick) Aceituno, and Joel (Lori) Braswell; several nieces and nephews and many cousins. The visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Opelika from 10 AM until Noon with the service to follow at Noon, Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was a 1969 graduate of A.R. Willingham Senior High School for Boys, 1974 graduate of West Georgia College with a B.A. in Geology. He was employed at ETA Data Direct in Opelika AL. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be sent to First Baptist Church Opelika Building Fund. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
To send flowers to the family of Timothy Braswell, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 15
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
Guaranteed delivery before Timothy's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.