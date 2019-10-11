August 1, 1948 - October 9, 2019 Wonda Kite Bright of Opelika was born to the late Fostoria Bragg Kite and James Brady Kite in Phenix City, Alabama on August 1, 1948 and passed away at her home surrounded by her family on October 9, 2019. She was 71 years old. She was a member of Resurrect Church. Wonda loved her family, a tremendous love for her daughter and granddaughters. She was a very meticulous classy lady, and took great pride in her yard and home. She was survived by her daughter, Donna Bright Crews (Bill); granddaughters, Cheyenne and Addison Crews; siblings, Jeanelle Shellnut, Sally Hargrave, Donnie Kite, Sr., Georgette Stewart, Charlotte Yarbrough, and Cynthia Kay; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 2:30 until the funeral hour at 3:30 p.m. Interment will follow Garden Hills Cemetery with Pastor Mitchell Dean officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice Compassus. 334-826-1899.
