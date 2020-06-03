July 13, 1983 - May 29, 2020 JW Sisson Brooks of Opelika, AL formerly of Wadley, AL was born on July 13, 1983 in Alex City, AL to Suzanne Sisson Burroughs and Steve Brooks and passed away at EAMC in Opelika, AL on May 29, 2020. He was 36 years old. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Viva Mildred and Raymond H. Sisson, Jr. and paternal grandparents Mary Kate and JW Brooks. He is survived by his mother, Suzanne Sisson Burroughs (Wade); father, Steve Brooks; daughter, Savannah Leigh Brooks; longtime life partner, Cydney Dorsey; loving maternal aunt, Shamim Sisson (Jim Cooper); special family, Trey and Wanda Dorsey, Caroline Dorsey as well as numerous other friends and family. A graveside service will be held at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in the Motley Community outside of Wadley, Alabama on June 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital or the charity of your choice. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home will be directing.
