February 10, 1957 - July 8, 2020 Mr. Steve Brooks passed away July 8th at EAMC. Mr. Brooks is a native of Wadley, Alabama where he lived most of his life, but has lived in the Opelika area for the past several months. He is survived by his granddaughter Savana Brooks; friends: Norma Sue Buchanan of Opelika, Brian Wood (Tina) of Wadley, Aylia Wood, Lakyn Whatley, Kalyn Wood, and Harold Duncan. Services will be announced at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Steve Brooks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
