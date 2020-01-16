Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * FROM TONIGHT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY NIGHT. * AT 930 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 27 FEET, AND STEADY. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING, AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET. * THE RIVER IS FORECAST TO RISE, REACHING NEAR 28.4 FEET BY EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY THURSDAY EVENING. * AT 28 FEET, MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE FLOODED AROUND ONE FOOT DEEP AND CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER ON THE ALABAMA SIDE WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD. &&