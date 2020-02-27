March 29, 1961 - February 25, 2020 Martha Lucille Brown, 58, of Opelika, passed away suddenly on February 25, 2020. She now resides in heaven with her Lord and Savior. Funeral services will be Friday, February 28, 2020, at Purpose Baptist Church in Opelika at 2:00 PM with Rev. Tom Grantham officiating. Burial will follow in Waverly Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church prior to the funeral beginning at 1:00 PM. Ms. Brown was preceded in death by her husband Earl Brown, and her parents Clifford and Myrtle Banks. She is survived by her brother Wayne Chavis; her nephews Brandon and Daniel Chavis; numerous friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her special, loving, friend and caretaker, who is a blessing from God, Wanda Martin.
Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Purpose Baptist Church, Opelika
3211 Waverly Parkway
Opelika, AL 36801
Funeral Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
2:00PM
Purpose Baptist Church, Opelika
3211 Waverly Parkway
Opelika, AL 36801
