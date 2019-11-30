December 6, 1941 - November 28, 2019 Mr. Eugene "Bo" Brown, 77, of Opelika passed away November 28th at his residence. Mr. Brown was born December 6, 1941 in Opelika and was raised in Beulah. He was preceded in death by his wife Danny Brown; mother and father Louise Crane and Edward J. Brown; brother: A.J. Brown; sister: Mary Alice Rudd. He retired after 30 years with the Opelika Fire Department as Assistant Fire Chief, and also, after 21 years from the Opelika Parks and Recreation Department, where he worked at Floral Park and Spring Villa. He loved sports of all kinds and especially those Auburn Tigers. Bo is survived by his son: Richard Eugene Brown (Tori); step-children: Mike Nichols (Miriam), Doug Nichols (Rita) Phil Nichols (Rheba), Susan Lee (Bobby); 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and sister: Sarah Freeman. The family wishes to give a special thanks to all their friends who helped in the care of Bo, especially Betty Jordan, Kenneth Jimmerson, Ronnie and Mary Foster. A graveside service will be 2:00pm CST, Sunday, December 1st at Rest Haven Cemetery, Chambers County, AL with Reverend Ralph Cotton officiating. Visitation will be 6:00pm until 8:00pm CST, Saturday, November 30th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial gifts be made to The Fathers House, 214 Morris Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801 or a charity of your choice. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
