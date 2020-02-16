December 23, 1938 - February 14, 2020 Patricia Thomson Brown of Opelika was born to William Eugene Thomson and Flossie Miller Thomson in Birmingham, AL December 23, 1938 and passed away peacefully with family in attendance February 14, 2020. She was 81 years old. She moved to Opelika in 1959 upon marriage to her husband of 60 years, Claud Brown, Jr. Together they operated Opelika Floral Company serving the community for more than 45 years. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Opelika and the Poe-Cumbie Sunday School class. She faithfully served in the United Methodist Women, was a member of the Twentieth Century Study Club, and volunteered with the Wesley Terrace nurse's auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Laura Thomson Rickson Bonham; brother, Virgil Eugene Thomson; and infant daughter. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Claud Brown, Jr. and children Trey (Beth) Brown and Mimi (Neal) McGee. Plus, four beautiful granddaughters, Hayden McGee (Bryce) Russell, MacRae Brown, Anna McGee, and Bailey Brown. She was lovingly cared for by Erica Head, Rockie Washington and Chrystal Brooks. Visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 12:00pm-2:00pm with service to follow with Reverends Robin Wilson and Rick Lane officiating. Graveside service will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery. In addition to flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Opelika, 702 Avenue A, Opelika, AL 36801. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
+1
+1
Service information
Feb 18
Visitation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
First United Methodist Church Opelika
702 Avenue A
Opelika, AL 36801
702 Avenue A
Opelika, AL 36801
Guaranteed delivery before Patricia's Visitation begins.
Feb 18
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
First United Methodist Church Opelika
702 Avenue A
Opelika, AL 36801
702 Avenue A
Opelika, AL 36801
Guaranteed delivery before Patricia's Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Enter for your chance to win a Valentine's Day prize package from our sponsors!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.