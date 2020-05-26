August 17, 1953 - May 24, 2020 Vivian Brown was born on August 17, 1953 to the late Coleman and Juanita Brown in Alabama. She passed away on May 24, 2020 at Bethany House in Opelika, AL. She was 66 years old. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson Jared Nash. Vivian was a longtime member of the Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Nash (David) and Sherry Bailey; special companion fur baby, Annabelle; siblings, Sue Glahn (Greg), Nancy Goodson (Winfred), Kaye Kenney, Bradley Brown, Sharon Pouncey (Bill) and Geoffrey Brown (Tylene); grandchildren, Jessica Long (Trey), Kristopher Sanders (Kat) and Carly Nash; great grandchildren, Destiny, Ansleigh, Nash, Caleigh, Carson, Kade and Kyle and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. A private memorial service for family members and invitees will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Brother Lake Mickler, Jr. officiating.
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a $25 gift card to Butcher Paper BBQ.
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a $25 gift card to Butcher Paper BBQ.
Enter our mother-daughter (or son) look a-like contest for a chance to win your Mom a prize …
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.