Ethel Owen Browning, age 93, of Opelika, passed away Sunday morning, April 19, 2020, at Elmore County Hospital. She was born March 28, 1927 in Alabama, a daughter of the late Palmer and Claude Owen. Ethel was preceded in death by her devoted husband Herman Browning; son, Harlan A. Browning; one brother, Palmer Owen Jr. Ethel is survived by her daughter, Barbara B. Prickett of Wesley Chapel, Florida; four grandchildren, William M. Prickett, Jade Kruger, Todd Browning and Jay Browning; and ten great-grandchildren. Ethel was laid to rest in a private ceremony officiated by Reverend Robin Wilson, of Opelika First Methodist Church, at Garden Hills Cemetery on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held to honor and celebrate her life at a future date.
