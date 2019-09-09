January 12, 1949 - September 7, 2019 Judy Marie Cox Bryan, 70, formerly of Opelika, AL died at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Al surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM (CST) on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Ralph Henderson officiating. Committal will follow in Garden Hill Cemetery, Opelika, AL with Rev. Rick Lane officiating. Mrs. Bryan was born January 12, 1949 in Columbus, GA, daughter of the late Jasper David Cox and Montie East Cox. She enjoyed teaching 5th Grade at Smith Station Elementary for many years. Mrs. Bryan loved her family, Alabama Football, gardening and Rock and Roll. She will forever be in our hearts and memories. Mrs. Bryan was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Eddie Bryan. Survivors include her two children, Leigh Willis (Ken), Pratville, AL and Bo Bryan (Christi), Opelika, AL; three dearly loved grandchildren, Brooks, Addison, and Landon; other family members and friends also survive. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made in her memory to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. To sign the online guest register visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net
