January 31, 1922 - March 9, 2020 Mabel C. Bryant of Auburn, Alabama was born to the late Joseph and Mary Flynn Chambers on January 31, 1922 and passed away at her home on March 9, 2020. She was 98 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ward T. Bryant, Sr.; daughter, Suzan Bryant. She is survived by her daughters, Tena K. Reed (Frank) and Becky L. Bryant; son, Ward T. Bryant, Jr. (Nola), her four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Graveside service will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Garden Hills Cemetery with Pastor Tom McClendon.
