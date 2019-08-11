Funeral service for Mrs. Annie Lois Webb Buchannon, 71, of Opelika, AL will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, August 12, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church with internment in the church cemetery. Rev. Walter J. Jones will officiate. Her remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Buchannon attended J. F. Drake High School. She is survived by her loving children, Kewanna (Broderick) Buchannon-Zellers, Sharon Buchannon both of Opelika; Cederick (Dominque Jeter) Buchannon of Douglasville, GA; Companion, Harry Carter of Opelika; Siblings, Betty Jean Pitts, Joseph Webb, Jr. both of Opelika, and Bernice (James) Hill of Auburn; Beloved grandmother/mother to Montaveus (Fiancé Shanta Parker) Buchannon, Karetha Buchannon, Jessica Buchannon, Shanikia (Eric) Moore all of Opelika and Jamon (Emmberle) Thomas of Dallas, TX. A host of other loving grandchildren, relatives, and friends.
