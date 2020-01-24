July 5, 1942 - January 16, 2020 Celebration of Life service for Louise Buchannon, 77, of Auburn, AL (Brownsville Community), will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel, Reverend Chester Levett officiating. Mrs. Buchannon, who passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, GA, was born July 5, 1942 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing and family hour will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m., culminating with the Celebration of Life. Survivors include: two sons, David (Chenetra) Buchannon, Jr. of Auburn, AL and Michael Buchannon of Auburn, AL; two sisters, Mary Frances Baker of Auburn, AL and Belinda (Alvin) Slaughter of Loachapoka, AL; one brother, Thomas (Martha) Reese of Auburn, AL; two sisters-in-law, Katie Foote Underwood and Ann Lois Wagner both of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to American Lung Association: https://www.lung.org/ or Our House: http://www.byourloveauburn.org.
Buchannon, Louise Reese
To plant a tree in memory of Louise Buchannon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.