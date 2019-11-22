May 4, 1933 - November 17, 2019 Celebration of Life service for David Buchannon, Sr., 86, of Auburn, AL (Brownville Community), will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel, Reverend Chester Levett officiating. Mr. Buchannon, who passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Tallassee Health and Rehabilitation Center in Tallassee, AL, was born May 4, 1933 in Macon County, Alabama. Public viewing and family hour will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m., culminating with the Celebration of Life. Survivors include: wife, Louise Buchannon of Brownville Community; two sons, David (Chenetra) Buchannon, Jr. of Auburn, AL and Michael Buchannon of Brownville Community; two sisters, Katie Foote Underwood and Ann Lois Wagner both of Auburn, AL; brother-in-law, Thomas (Martha) Reese of Brownville Community; sister-in-law, Mary Frances Baker of Brownville Community; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association at: alz.org. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.