December 29, 1946 - July 30, 2019 Kathy Diane Simpkins Bullard entered the gates of Heaven as a new angel Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was born December 29, 1946 in Aragon, Georgia. She is the daughter of the late William "Bill" and Catherine Simpkins. She finished school at Beauregard High School. She worked in Atlanta, Georgia till she met the love of her life and moved to Loachapoka, Alabama. She retired from the Auburn Water Works after 32 years of service. She was a member of Loachapoka Baptist Church and loved it and her Lord. She also loved Auburn Football, The Great Smokey Mountains, and Southern Gospel Music. Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Robert C. "Bob" Bullard; siblings, David S. Simpkins of Louisiana, Susan S. Bradley (Roy) of Rogersville, Tennessee, and William Richard Simpkins (Becky) of Opelika, Alabama; sister-in-law, LaRue B. Godfrey of Auburn, Alabama; and several loving nieces, nephews, and other family members. Pallbearers will be her nephews, Derek Godfrey, Neil Godfrey, Andy Nase, Blake Simpkins, Seth Merritt, and Nick Clark. Visitation will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. CST in the parlor of Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. Services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. CST in the chapel of Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Phillip Nelson, Isaac Kervin, and Don Johnson conducting the service. Burial will follow at Loachapoka Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, but memorials to Loachapoka Baptist Church would be greatly appreciated. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.