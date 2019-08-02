September 18, 1952 - July 31, 2019 Mr. James (Jimmy) Gordon Burdette of Opelika passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home. He was born September 18, 1952 in Opelika to Floyd and Vivian Burdette. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law Floyd (Jeanette) Burdette, Jr.; and daughter-in-law Martha Louise Burdette. He is survived by his children: Kris, Kyle (Amber) and Amy Burdette; brother: Bobby (Kay) Burdette; grandchildren: Maddie, Mary-Carol, Kade, and one expected in February 2020; five nieces and nephews. Jimmy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Opelika and recently retired from Auburn University in November 2018. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. His pride and joy were his three grandchildren. He will be sincerely missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held 11:00am, Saturday, August 3, 2019, with visitation starting at 10:00am at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.