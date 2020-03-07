March 13, 1949 - March 1, 2020 Mr. Leroy Burns, 70, of Dadeville died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Lake Martin Community Hospital, Dadeville. Funeral services will be held at Springhill Primitive Baptist Church, Camp Hill on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Elder Gregory Brown officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Mr. Burns is survived by his wife: Patricia Burns, Dadeville; four children: Carol Banks, McDonough, GA, Craig (Allen) Burns, Douglasville, GA, Ronnie Williams and Kahlil Williams both of Dadeville; six siblings: Alma McClain, New York, Otis (Gloria) Burns, Ralph Burns, Perry Burns and Vera (Hamlet) Barns all of Dadeville and Geneva (Calvin) Hughley, Chattanooga, TN, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
A cool March night: Lauren Burk's last day unraveled
-
Crash kills Auburn man
-
Heather Norred: The day she heard the screaming
-
'It hasn’t gotten lighter'; Thornton family turning to faith, love one year after daughter's death in Lee County tornado
-
Twelve-year-old who survived Lee County tornado continues to inspire
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.