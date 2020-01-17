April 23, 1940 - January 12, 2020 Ms. Rochelle Burns was born April 23, 1940, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Carl and Lessie Burns. She departed this life Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Arbor Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center in Opelika, Alabama. Ms. Burns survivors include: her siblings, Bernice Golson of Detroit, MI, Calvin (Patricia) Burns of Southfield, MI, Billy R. (Ethel) Burns of Ypsilanti, MI, Gwendolyn Johnson of Rex, GA and Annette Knight of Opelika, AL; sister-in-law, Mae Ruby Burns of Camp Hill, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service for Ms. Burns will be announced at a later date. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Burns, Rochelle
