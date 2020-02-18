June 5, 1949 - February 16, 2020 Clifford Van Burt of Opelika, Alabama was born in Columbus, Georgia on June 5, 1949 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on February 16, 2020. He was 70 years old. He attended Providence Baptist Church. He was a member of the American Redneck Society, American Legion Post 18, a Vietnam Veteran having served in the Army. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved racing, and was a crew member of Hancock Performance Racing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Louise Burt; brother, Jeffery Burt. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Donna M. Burt; children, Barry Steven Burt (Michelle), Cherie Brown (Troy), Cliff Burt (Claudia), Scott Morgan (Stephanie), Chad Morgan; 14 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren; brothers, Larry Burt (Merry), Terry Holloway; sisters, Cindy Luangkhot (Pon), Brenda Pottinger as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Clifford Burt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.