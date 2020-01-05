November 29, 1929 - December 31, 2019 Funeral Service for Mr. Robert James Burton, 90 of Alexander City, Alabama will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Wright's Funeral Home Chapel with interment following in Armour's Memorial Garden. The Family will receive friends on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m.

