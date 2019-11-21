June 10, 1923 - November 16, 2019 Funeral service for Isabell Bush, 96, of Opelika, AL, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Jeter Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Clifford E. Jones will officiate. Mrs. Bush, who passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Arbor Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center in Opelika, AL, was born June 10, 1923 in Lee County, AL. Public viewing will be Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Family hour will be from 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Bush will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to service. Mrs. Bush leaves to cherish her memories: a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends
