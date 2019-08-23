April 13, 1955 - August 17, 2019 Funeral service for Calvin Butler, 64, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Saint Mark A.M.E. Church, 4141 Lee Road 162, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Jonathan Benton will officiate. Mr. Butler, who passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born April 13, 1955 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, August 23, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Butler will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: wife, Brenda Butler of Opelika, AL; daughter, Lawanda Butler (Kinte Evans) of Opelika, AL; two sons, Calvin Latrae Butler and Nathan Troy Butler both of Opelika, AL; eight grandchildren, Lamarcus (Alexandria) Butler of Phenix City, AL, Rykell Watts of Opelika, AL, Kiara Knight of Birmingham, AL, Ty'Cari Butler of Nashville, TN, Kinte Evans, Jr., Kaniya Evans, Kaziya Evans and Troy Mason Butler all of Opelika, AL; one great-grandson, Calvin Alexander Butler of Phenix City, AL; father-in-law, Renza Wright, Sr. of Opelika, AL; two brothers-in-law, Willie (Vicky) Wright and Renza Wright, Jr. both of Opelika, AL; four sisters-in-law, Gwen Wilson of Auburn, AL, Maedella Lipscomb, Emma Butler Hughley and Beatrice Butler all of Opelika, AL; three devoted nephews, Bobby (Charlotte) Butler of Bardstown, KY, Robert James Edwards of Nashville, TN and Timothy Butler of Huntsville, AL; six special nieces, Susan Renee Hughley, Judy (Melvin) Baker, Yolanda Minger of Opelika, AL, Erica Butler of Montgomery, AL, Jacqueline Butler of Columbus, OH and Aliya Butler of Belvoir, VA; a special great-niece, Natosha (Goodman) Butler Rivers of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
