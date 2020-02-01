Mrs. Sandra Faye Butler July 25, 1951 - January 28, 2020 Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, February 1st at the Church Street CPCA in Huntsville, Alabama. Interment will be 1 p.m., Sunday, February 2nd in the West View Cemetery in Auburn, Alabama.

