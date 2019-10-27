April 27, 1960 - October 24, 2019 Theresa Suzanne Canady Cahela of Auburn was born on April 27, 1960 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center. She was 59 years old. Suzanne grew up in Valley, Alabama and graduated from Valley High School. Suzanne was a military spouse and moved around often. She received her Bachelor's degree from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, NM. and greatly enjoyed the theater department there. In 1995 she suffered tremendous injuries in an automobile accident that left a legacy of pain and challenges for the remainder of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Gladys Canady. She is survived by her husband, Dwight Cahela; daughter, Mary (Allen) Cahela Hansard; brother, Virgil (Lisa) Canady, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and three step-grandsons.
