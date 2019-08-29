May 4, 1935 - August 23, 2019 George Lee Cain, 84, of Phenix City, AL, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Emory St. Joseph Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Funeral services were held at 3:00 pm EST on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Summerville Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL, with Pastor Robert Goodman officiating. Interment followed at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family received friends before the service starting at 1:30 pm EST at the church. Pallbearers are Jack Tinkler, Jeffrey Tinkler, Andrew Denzik, Phil Cain, Hank Alewine and Al Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Summerville Baptist Church and the Adult Men's Sunday School class. George was born on May 4, 1935, in Phenix City, AL, son of the late Thomas Watson Cain and Georgia Boss Cain. He graduated from Central High School in 1954 and was an avid motorcycle rider. In 1955, George met Regina Johnson and within three months they were married. He worked after school each day at Cain's Supermarket on 14th Street in Phenix City. He joined East Alabama Beverage and later became part owner. At age 67, he retired from Premium Beverage in Opelika, AL. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren, and for them he "Hung the Moon". George was a deacon at Bethany Baptist Church and Summerville Baptist Church. One of his favorite volunteer duties was working the food closet every Tuesday morning at the church. He joyfully served the community, delivering goody bags in the hospital and praying for patients. George never met a stranger and truly loved people and helping others. He had many interests, but he loved spending time with his family most. Other than his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Margie Carpenter Smith and a brother, Thomas W. Cain, Jr. He is survived by the love of his life of 64 years, Regina Johnson Cain; daughters, Susan Tinkler, Patti Denzik (Rick) and Laura Johnson (Al); grandchildren, Jack Tinkler (Alisha), Jeffrey Tinkler, Alex Alewine (Hank), Andrew Denzik, Georgia Denzik, Davis Johnson, Owen Johnson, Sam Johnson and Eva Johnson; great grandchildren, Allie and Emma; extended family and many caring friends. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to everyone for their concern, love and prayers during this time. Online condolences may be shared at www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.