December 31, 1971 - December 9, 2019 Funeral service for Charlotte Caldwell, 47, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Ferguson Chapel C.M.E. Church, 310 South 4th Street, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Orlando Sims, Jr., Pastor, Reverend Michael Strickland, Eulogist. Mrs. Caldwell, who passed away, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Southeast Health Care Center in Dothan, AL, was born December 31, 1971 in Orlando, FL. Public viewing will be Friday, December 13, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Caldwell will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: one son, Windell Caldwell, Jr. of Opelika, AL; mother, Della Bridges Williams of Opelika, AL; eight siblings, Kelly Shuman (Jackie) Thornton of Opelika, AL, Diane Shuman, Brenda Shuman, Lashawn Shuman, Charlene Shuman all of Apopka, FL, Robert Bridges, Jr., Timothy Bridges and Starlette Bridges (Daniel) Harper all of Opelika, AL; five nephews, Brandon Finley, Derrian Finley, Desmond Shuman, A'Javien Patrick and Jadyn Harper all of Opelika, AL; four nieces, Tamara Finley of Nashville, TN, Starlaisa Bridges, Journey Harper of Opelika, AL and Tamia Bridges of Montgomery, AL; two uncles, Maney Crowley of Danville, VA and Lee Otis (Lilla) Bridges, Sr. of Opelika, AL; five aunts, Vivian Watkins of Danville, VA, Gloria (Azell) Dunklin of Salem, AL, Betty Jean Shuman-Doe, Dorothy Shuman-Wells and Cora Shuman (William) Lindsey all of Apopka, FL; a special friend, Paulette Francis; a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, classmates and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
