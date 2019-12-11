1953 - 2019 Phillip Reuben Caldwell (PR) died at his home on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1953 in Alexander City, AL and lived in Dadeville, AL all of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents Carrie Lou McHargue and Mitchell Caldwell, and his sisters, Joyce Berry and Jean Woodruff. He is survived by his sister Kaye Caldwell Davis (Bobby Joe) and brothers, Mitchell Caldwell (Lynne) and Roger Mac Caldwell (Margaret), all of Dadeville, Ala and his nieces and nephews and their families: Steve Woodruff, Toni Holmes, Don Berry, Michelle Everett, Melody Adamson, Milton Garrett, Trey Caldwell, Ingrid Crawford, Katie Edelen and Carrie Clinard. He also leaves behind his beloved cat, Midnight and many great friends. PR loved the Lord, his family and friends and the Edward Bell Bears! He was a 1971 graduate of Dadeville High School where he holds the Basketball Single Game Scoring Record of 53 points. He was also first team All-State. He was a graduate of Auburn University. After employment at McKelvey Chevrolet and Tallapoosa Academy, PR coached basketball for Edward Bell High School where his teams went on to win several area and regional championships. As per PR's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. There will be a private graveside service at Bethel Baptist Church at a later date. He has requested memorials be sent to Bethel Baptist Church, 2367 Youngs Ferry Rd, Jacksons Gap, AL 36861-2577 or the Lake Martin Humane Society, 2502 Sugar Creek Rd, Alexander City, AL 35010.
