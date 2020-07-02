Nathaniel "Spooky" Calloway, 60, of Alexander City formerly Opelika passed away June 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday July 3, 2020 at 1 pm from Holloway Funeral Home chapel. Public viewing Thursday from 1-8 pm Arrangements entrusted to Holloway Funeral Home.

Service information

Jul 2
Visitation
Thursday, July 2, 2020
1:00PM-7:00PM
Holloway Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1635 10th Place
Alexander City, AL 35010
Jul 3
Funeral Service
Friday, July 3, 2020
1:00PM
Holloway Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1635 10th Place
Alexander City, AL 35010
