June 26, 1919 - January 4, 2020 Imogene (Jean) T. Camp went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Opelika, Alabama. Jean was born in LaGrange, Georgia, on June 26, 1919. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Opelika and taught children in Sunday School for many years. She was a loving, caring person with a sweet humble spirit who encouraged others with a smile and a big hug. She was known for her artistic skills in crafts and crochet. She enjoyed sharing her creations and friendship cakes with friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband Woodrow C. Camp and a grandson John Collins. She is survived by her daughter Frances Collins (Embry) and her son Robert Camp (Elizabeth); grandsons Mike and Chris Collins and great-granddaughters Brynna, Willow and Fiona Collins. A private family graveside service was held at Garden Hills Cemetery. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
