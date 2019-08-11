April 9, 1979 - August 6, 2019 Dr. Robert Steadman Campbell, of Auburn, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Bethany House after an extended illness. Robert was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on April 9, 1979. As a Navy Junior he traveled throughout the southeast until he settled in Auburn, which he called home. He graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelors in Software Engineering, and a Master's and PhD in Adult Education. He joined Auburn University as an IT Specialist in 2005 and continued until his passing. A talented person, Robert was an Eagle Scout, a triathlete, and accomplished marathon runner, and enjoyed blacksmithing with the Lee County Historical Society. He was a life-long learner and had recently been accepted into the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta for a Masters in Computer Science. He loved to laugh and could often be found telling "dad jokes" and keeping his friends and family in stitches with his hilarious sense of humor. Robert never met a stranger and loved taking trips to Orange Beach with his family. Robert's survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Campbell (nee Hartwick); his twin sons, Emery and Oliver Campbell; his father and mother, James and Kay Campbell of Auburn; and two brothers and a niece: Jonathan Campbell and Drew Campbell of Malvern, Arkansas; and William Campbell of Auburn. In keeping with his wishes, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to cancer research, a favorite charity, or volunteering at a local school reading program.
