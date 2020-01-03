June 4, 1956 - December 30, 2019 Randolf Allen Cannon of Hurtsboro, Alabama, passed away December 30th, 2019, at age 63. Randy was born in Century, Florida to Dorris Bowman and Ronald Cannon. He was known for his helpful advice to his customers at Lowe's, his loyalty to his neighbors and friends and his devotion to his family. His empathy and compassion for unwanted and abused animals led him to buy his farm in the country. There he was able to rescue as many abandoned animals as he wanted. His patience to rehabilitate unruly animals was unsurpassed. Randy is survived by his wife, Shelly, his mother, Doris, his sons Jake, Adam, and Chris, his daughters Alicia and Virginia, a multitude of extended family and more friends than you can shake a stick at. A visitation will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Saturday, January 4th, from 3:00 until 5:00. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Piedmont Fertilizer for pet and animal feed for Randy's many animals. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
Cannon, Mr. Randolf Allen
To plant a tree in memory of Randolf Cannon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.