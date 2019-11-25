February 15, 1925 - November 22, 2019 Funeral service for Ollie Carr, 94, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Bishop Arthur L. Dowdell will officiate. Mr. Carr, who passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL, was born February 15, 1925 in Chambers County, Alabama Public viewing will be Monday, November 25, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Survivors include: wife, Mary Jimmie Carr of Opelika, AL; two daughters, Teresa Bulger and Charlene Evans both of Opelika, AL; one brother-in-law, Joe Lewis (Margaret) Doolittle of Los Angeles, CA; two daughters-in-law, Evonne Walton of Columbus, GA and Margaret Doolittle of Opelika, AL; a host grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
