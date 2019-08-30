November 28, 1933 - August 25, 2019 Ethel Clare Moss Carrington passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the East Alabama Medical Center. She was born on November 28, 1933 in Jessamine County, Kentucky to the late Thelma and Frank Moss. She graduated from Jessamine County High School, attended Transylvania University in Lexington, and worked for Merrill Lynch in Lexington, where she met Jack Carrington. They married in 1956, and lived in Blacksburg, Virginia and Birmingham, Alabama before moving to Auburn, Alabama in 1967. In addition to being mother to Robert and Mary Emily Carrington, she worked as the librarian at Wrights Mill Road Elementary School and was a long-time children's librarian at the Auburn Public Library. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Carrington. She is survived by her daughter, Mary E. Carrington (Pat Mulchaey); her son, Robert M. Carrington (Juliet Easlick); her grand-daughter, Naomi Carrington; her brother, Ashley Moss; and her sister, Cathe Conn. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Auburn, with a reception at the church after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Presbyterian Community Ministry, 143 East Thach Avenue, Auburn, AL 36830. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
